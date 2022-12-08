Western Technical College food pantry makes extra push before winter break

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Western Technical College Food Pantry is making an extra push to help create stock before students leave for winter break.
The college is collecting perishable and non-perishable food items as well as hygiene material.
WTC is accepting donations at the Student Success Center.
Student Inclusion Specialist Mitch Berry said WTC partners with the Hunger Task Force but still relies heavily on donations.
"We serve a pretty large population since July we had over 700 visits so we need to constantly keep having a donation otherwise we get pretty slim pickings," Berry said.
The items collected are exclusively available for Western Technical students and their families.