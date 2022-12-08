 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, heavy at times, followed by freezing drizzle Friday
morning. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, greatest
amounts expected along and south of I 90. Ice accumulations of a
light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing drizzle is expected to spread
across the area behind the snowfall. With snow already on the
ground impacts will be limited, but slippery stretches could
develop on untreated surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Western Technical College food pantry makes extra push before winter break

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The Western Technical College Food Pantry is making an extra push to help create stock before students leave for winter break.

The college is collecting perishable and non-perishable food items as well as hygiene material.

WTC is accepting donations at the Student Success Center. 

Student Inclusion Specialist Mitch Berry said WTC partners with the Hunger Task Force but still relies heavily on donations.

"We serve a pretty large population since July we had over 700 visits so we need to constantly keep having a donation otherwise we get pretty slim pickings," Berry said.

The items collected are exclusively available for Western Technical students and their families.

