Western Technical College introduces solar powered electric vehicle charger

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College (WTC) now has its first solar powered electric vehicle (EV) charging station.
WTC officials and Xcel Energy members hosted a demonstration for the new charging station on Thursday afternoon.
They explained how solar panels will power the station. They said when the EV charger is not being used, that solar power will be used for other Xcel customers.
School officials said they are excited to go a little greener and hope to inspire others to do the same.
"We help others see the possibility and how easily it can be done," WTC's Director of Facilities Jim McHenry said. "We didn't involve tons of engineers. It was our own staff, our own graduates, we figured it out. In fact, one of our graduates figured out the design of the panels. It was all done in house."
The charging station is located at Western's Apprenticeship and Industry Training Center at 2860 21st Place S. La Crosse.
It is free and can be used by the public for up to four hours at a time.