Western Technical holding community clothing swap event in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College plans to hold a community clothing swap donation event all next week at their Tomah campus.
Between July 24-28, people can drop off gently used clothing items at the front desk of the building at 120 E. Milwaukee St. Clothing for all ages is accepted.
Hours for drop off are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday.
From there, WTC is holding a second event on Wednesday, August 2 where the public can come by and find clothes from the donated items.
The hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations aren't necessary to participate.
Any unused clothing after August 2 will be donated to local organizations.