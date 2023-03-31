What to know before starting your Spring garden

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW)- The Coulee Region can expect to see April showers in the coming month and as the saying goes to help bring May flowers. And may bring the excitement to begin gardening again.
With the current price of food at the grocery store, Regional Crops Educator for UW-Madison Extension said gardening may become more widespread.
"People are certainly trying to be self sufficient. I hear that a lot from folks that want to start their own garden," Bibby said.
Bibby advised new gardeners to first test your soil before planting seeds.
The University of Wisconsin Lawn and Garden provides resources to care for your garden and soil testing material.
Current temperatures outside make it difficult to start gardening. As experts say the ground temperature should be above 40 degrees Fahrenheit. But the Garden Center Regional Manager at Agri-Center Tammy Clark said there are ways to get a jump start on gardening.
"You can start a few items inside your own home and get your kids involved," Clark said. "Get your little cans of soil and just take a few peas and lettuce seeds and just start yourself there."
As you care for your items inside, when outdoor temperatures increase you can transfer them outside.