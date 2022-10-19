What to watchout for when buying hearing aids

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - With the FDA rule change allowing hearing aids to be sold over the counter, The Better Hearing Center has some advice on what to be aware of when buying hearing aids.
"Right now, there's nobody really monitoring these. They just came out. There's probably thousands that have just come out on the market. I would be careful of false advertising and watchout for return policies. You don't want to be stuck with something that's just going to sit in a drawer because it's worthless,." said Celeste Dyer, a Hearing Instrument Specialist at the Better Hearing Center.
Dyer also recommend that you still get your hearing checked before you buy.