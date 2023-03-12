What was La Crosse's most popular movie in 2022?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As Oscar season approaches, residents of La Crosse tended to view one movie at a local theater more than any other.
Assistant Manager Erin Fiser with Marcus Cinema says that "Top Gun: Maverick" was by far the most popular movie for their customers in the last year. She says that the theater sold out multiple showings and carried the film for nine straight months.
The movie is a sequel to the 1986 classic starring Tom Cruise, which might have been the reason it appealed to so many people.
"I would say a lot of it was nostalgia to a time when we weren't dealing with everything that we're dealing with right now," Fiser said. "Just the fact that people could go back and relive the glory days of the late 80's."
Fiser added that "Everything Everywhere all at Once" was another heavy hitter. Both were nominated for best picture.