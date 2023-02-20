What you need to know for Tuesday's Election

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm from Tuesday Evening through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
Tuesday evening through Thursday. The heaviest snow arrives in
two waves, the first on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along
an axis between interstates 90 and 94, where amounts of 3 to 7
inches are expected. While the snow tapers off during the morning
on Wednesday, the combination of ongoing light snow showers and
increasing northeasterly winds during the day may result in
travel impacts due to blowing and drifting of snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area with
strong winds continuing to lead to reduced visibilities. By the
time the storm departs on Thursday evening, some locations in the
watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

What you need to know for Tuesday's Election

  • Updated
  • 0
election
MGN

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There are some things you should know before going to the polls on Tuesday. 

Voters in Wisconsin are choosing the two candidates who will move to the April election for the State Supreme Court. Locally, there is a primary race for candidates running for the La Crosse School Board and for a seat on La Crosse's City Council. 

The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Clerks ask voters to confirm they know their polling location before heading out to the polls.

There are a couple of ways to do that. The first is to go to MyVoteWI.gov and enter your address into the Find My Polling Place section.

If you're a La Crosse County resident, below is a list of polling places for the county. Any Wisconsin resident can go to MyVoteWI.gov and find their polling location through the website. 

Download PDF Polling places February 2023

Once you get to the polls, here's what you can expect.

Download PDF Election_Day_Voting.pdf

What you'll need for identification.

Download PDF acceptable_photo_id_s_pictures_pdf_16852.pdf

Your absentee ballot must be returned by Election Day in order to be counted. Election officials at your polling place will insert your absentee ballot into the tabulator to be counted. If you haven’t mailed your ballot back to the Clerk’s Office yet, you can take your absentee ballot sealed inside your completed absentee envelope to your polling place on Tuesday. No one but you can return your absentee ballot. A reminder, too, that the ballot envelope needs a witness signature and the person's complete address. You can track the status of your absentee ballot under the Track My Ballot section on the MyVote Wisconsin website.

WXOW will have complete election coverage with updates throughout the day on MidDay, Live at 5, and the 6 pm Report. We'll bring you results and live reaction during our 10 pm Report. 

