What's old is new: Onalaska grad opens Door Co.'s first "meadery"

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WXOW) - What's considered one of humanity's oldest forms of fermented beverage now has its first operation in a popular Wisconsin tourist spot thanks to an Onalaska alum.
We introduced you to Allan Hyland a few months back. He's the head winemaker at Door Peninsula Winery and was featured on Discover Wisconsin.
Now, Hyland's opening a new venture in partnership with Hatch Distilling. It's called Mixed Meadia, specializing in mead—or wine made from honey.
Far from the old English beverage enjoyed by the likes of Beowulf, Hyland said his creations will have true Wisconsin roots.
"We have such a great agricultural zone here,” said Hyland. “Just up the hill behind us is orchards, like apple orchards and cherry orchards, so we're going with the Cherry Cyser which is just a blend between mead as your base and bringing in Door County apples and Door County cherries."
True to the name Hyland’s creations not only feature a mead base with locally-sourced flavors but also carbonation to as he said “balance the palate” and call to mind another famous wine region.
“[Bubbles] also bring out the aromas that get hidden underneath everything...just a wonderful way to do that. And in the north, if you look at the old world in Europe, the furthest north you can go in terms of wine making is Champagne, so geography tells us what we're supposed to be doing."
Hyland adds that he hopes to eventually have statewide distribution. In the meantime, check out the mead when visiting Hatch Distilling in Egg Harbor.
You can also keep up with what he's doing by following @mixed.meadia (with the extra 'a') on Instagram.