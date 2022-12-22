'Where We Live' MN Housing Documentary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- MN Housing takes a look back at the last 50 years within the agency in a new YouTube documentary 'Where We Live.'
MN Housing is the state's Housing Agency, tasked with providing safe, decent and affordable housing.
The agency was funded in 1971 and opened a year later.
In a news release, Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Leimaile Ho said "It's important to know our past and how it came into being."
The 50-minute film was produced by Seavert Studios and Ben Garvin Media.
The documentary dives into the evolution of the programs and the people it serves. Hear from Minnesota residents and how the agency has assisted them.
Learn about the state's plan to prevent and end homelessness and how equity in housing has changed through the years.
The document is available for viewing on the MN Housing YouTube channel.