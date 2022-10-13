"White Cane Safety Day" highlights need for safety for visually impaired

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayor Mitch Reynolds read a proclamation Thursday for "White Cane Safety Day," which is officially recognized on October 15.
The day serves as a reminder to prioritize safety for the visually impaired. Wisconsin state law, as stated in the proclamation, requires drives to stop no closer than 10 feet from an intersection in the presence of someone who is holding a white cane or accompanied by a service animal.
Reynolds says that the event is deep rooted in national and local tradition.
"White Cane Safety Day is one of those days that's almost 60 years old now that we've been doing this in the United States of America," Reynolds said. "It really recognizes the need to provide equitable facilities for those who have, first of all, vision impairments, but really for everybody else who needs to utilize infrastructure to get around on foot."
Rhonda Staats with the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired says that there may be more people who have difficulty seeing than originally estimated.
"People who are over the age of 75 perhaps have a 1-in-4 chance of having some type of visual impairment," Staats said. "We know that the population of elders is growing. The proclamation itself listed about 100,000 folks in Wisconsin who are visually impaired. We believe that is likely to be far more because it's a difficult transition for folks to make."
Staats adds she has advocated for the visually impaired her entire adult life and has been totally blind since birth.