Whitehall gets new hospital

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System's Tri County Hospital in Whitehall is getting a major upgrade.
The brand new facility priced at $51 million adds 50-percent more patient capacity. That is double the space they have now.
Plans call for the new facility to replace the current one which was built in the early 1960s and renovated in the 1990s.
The new hospital will include brand new state of the art operating rooms, private pre and post op rooms that were not offered before as well as specialty services for the Gundersen specialists that travel to Whitehall.
The new facility stresses the importance of healthcare in rural Wisconsin.
Joni Olson, Affiliate Administrator at Gundersen Tri County Hospital, said the community and Gundersen Health System are proud of the new facility.
“Rural healthcare is so important across the country and especially here in Wisconsin when you live 50 miles from the closest tertiary center,” she said. “That emergency room care and critical care is of the utmost importance. It’s life saving. We have both urgent care and emergency care, and our emergency room now will have two dedicated state of the art trauma bays along with many other services in the ER. So we’re really proud of that.”
The new Tri County hospital also includes a new space for emergency vehicles.
“We’ll be kind of changing up our model which will make it easier for other ambulance services who are bringing patients here,” Bri Rotering, Emergency Department Supervisor. said. “We will be simulating more drive through ambulance bays that will be a drive up service. It will be easier for ambulances to get in, easier for them to exit, and for easier off loading of patients.”
In the past, GundersenAir has landed at the Whitehall Fire Dept. where an ambulance would transport patients to the hospital. Those days are no longer. The new facility will include a landing pad for GundersenAir.
There is quite a buzz between workers at the hospital. New opportunities arise with new technology and training.
“Everybody is so excited,” Rotering said. “They’re very excited to get over here and working the space. It seems like it’s been a long time coming from the early, early planning stages to where we are now. So, really everybody is buzzing with excitement.”
The hospital broke ground on the upgrade in March 2022 and will officially open July 24.
Once everyone and everything is moved into the new facility, the current hospital is slated for demolition.