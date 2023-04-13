Who's throwing out the first pitch at Explore La Crosse Day?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local brewers fans getting a taste of this summer's Explore La Crosse day at AmFam Field with the First Pitch event Thursday evening.
At the Moose Lodge on Ward Ave., the announcement was made that Dave Ring, Kwik Trip's community relations manager and the 2013-14 Oktoberfest Festmaster will throw out the honorary first pitch when the Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on June 21.
Explore La Crosse Day is one of the Brewers' longest running community celebrations.
Tickets this year cost $100 ($50 for kids) and include the game, bus transportation to and from La Crosse, as well as a full tailgate party with food, beverages and a live performance from Nashville recording artist Corey Wise.
