Why La Crosse's mayor says renters should care about property revaluation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse just completed its 2022 property revaluation, giving about a 20% boost to local property values.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds said, however, because of revenue limits imposed by the state, once property values are "rebalanced" city-wide, La Crosse's property tax mill rate will decrease. The mayor used his own property as an example while our cameras were rolling Tuesday.
"I'm going to do my assessment from 2021 times the mill rate for that year, and the city tax I get for that year is $2,948. Now, what I'm going to do is the assessment value for 2022, times the new mill rate, and I got $2,930. So, my taxes will actually go down $18 even though my assessment is increasing," Mayor Reynolds said.
But, why should those who rent rather than own care? The mayor said this sort of knowledge offers a little power when talking with a landlord.
Reynolds said, "If your landlord says, 'Hey, I just got the revaluation, my assessment came through, oh my gosh it went through the roof! I've got to raise your rent.' You say, 'Hey, you know what? Actually, what I've heard is that your taxes aren't really increasing, so your costs shouldn't increase, so therefore, my rent shouldn't increase.'"
The WI Department of Revenue requires municipalities to be within 10% above or below market value to comply. City data show last year, La Crosse was at about 84% and was expected to be below the minimum 90% again this year. The goal of the process is to make sure property values are as accurate as possible.
Notices were mailed to property owners on Friday, Oct. 14. They have until November 11 to appeal the assessment.