Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 100 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Why the former president won't debate in Milwaukee

  • Updated
  • 0

Trump will not participate in any debates.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Former President Trump recently announced he will not debate fellow republicans in Milwaukee.

DALE TWO.jpg

Political analyst Tim Dale says whenever a candidate refuses, it's always because the candidate or the candidate's people have decided it's not in their best interest.

The only way Mr. Trump would enter the republican debates according to Dale, is if his numbers begin to erode.  At the moment, however, the former president enjoys a large lead.

DALE SINGLE.jpg

Dale says Mr. Trump has always been interested in his wins.  Parties, however, are interested in candidates winning up and down the ballot.

So, the Trump candidacy is historic because he's not necessarily interested in boosting the national party.

