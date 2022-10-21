WI Attorney General Kaul picks up a pair of endorsements in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul picked up a pair of endorsements in La Crosse on Friday.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds and La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said they are standing behind Kaul because he has been a great partner with the La Crosse community.
Gruenke said he does not usually hand out endorsements, but he is concerned over some of the rhetoric coming from Kaul's opponent, Republican Candidate Eric Toney.
"His opponent wants to suggest that District Attorneys from neighboring counties would go into other counties to prosecute abortion cases," Gruenke said. "Which is not currently the law and opens a lot of dangerous doors, to have prosecutors that don't agree with each other crossing county lines."
Both Mayor Reynolds and District Attorney Gruenke said they believe Kaul is focused on issues that matter to our area. They mentioned his efforts to address things like drugs, sexual assault and police funding.
"I'm also proud to support increasing shared revenue," Kaul said. "Those are dollars that go from the state to local communities. So, our communities have the resources they need to fund vital services and that includes local law enforcement and other critical public safety services."
Kaul went on to tout accomplishments during his time in office, like his sexual assault kit initiative.