WI Department of Natural Resources advises extra precautions before hitting the ice

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW)- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources advise taking extra precautions before hitting the ice.
DNR Warden Kirk Konichek said the change in weather has caused ice conditions to decline.
He added that open water spots are becoming more common in the area. He said it is important to carry all the appropriate gear before going out.
"It's always a good idea when you're traveling on the ice to have a set of ice picks, wear appropriate clothing so if you do go though the ice you are able to float and get yourself out," Konichek said. "Always good to travel with a partner. So have some safety equipment such as a rope in case you fall through."
Konichek said no matter what time of year it is the ice is never safe and thickness can change in just a few steps.
A good way to check the thickness of the ice is by using a spud bar or drilling a hole.
Konichek recommends refraining from driving vehicles on the ice.