WI DNR: Bird Flu strain is impacting wild bird species

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Avian Influenza, also known as the Bird Flu, has become a growing issue in both Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Wildlife officials in Wisconsin say this strain of Bird Flu is different than the 2015 strain because it is having more of an impact on wild bird species, specifically birds of prey.
"We don't suspect huge concerns in terms of overall wildlife populations," Game Bird Biologist with the Wisconsin DNR Taylor Finger said. "But for the poultry operations, when they get in there, they have to remove all of those birds. We have had millions of chickens so far in the state of Wisconsin that have had to be euthanized so it is a big concern."
Finger said there is no real way to contain the Bird Flu among the millions of wild birds in Wisconsin. Still, monitoring birds in poultry farms could help slow the spread and prevent another major outbreak.
"With the domestic flocks, we just have to educate and inform the people that have this since biosecurity is essential," Finger continued.
He said biosecurity means diligent hand washing and changing clothes after handling birds.
Wisconsin's Department of Natural Resources is working closely with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to monitor Bird Flu cases.