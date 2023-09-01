WI DNR reminds boaters to stay safe over Labor Day weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Wisconsin DNR is reminding people to stay safe on the waterways this Labor Day weekend.
So far this boating season, there have been 13 boating related fatalities, 12 of which were not wearing life jackets.
The law requires one wearable and correctly-sized life jacket to be readily available for each person aboard.
They remind boaters to slow down at night, check navigation lights, slow down in unfamiliar waterways, keep an eye on the weather and make sure someone knows where you're going.
