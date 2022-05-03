WI National Guard honored for COVID Task Force work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Around 300 members of the Wisconsin National Guard were sent to help as part of the COVID Response Task Force, and the eight deployed to Hillview Health Care Center were recognized Tuesday as their time at the facility comes to an end.
The guardsmen acted as CNAs during their time at the assisted living center, helping the staff with tasks such as dressing and bathing the residents. Hillview representatives say their COVID numbers improved with the guard's help.
Colonel Randall Myszka, serving as the Medical Advisor of the task force, says that many of the troops were in unfamiliar territory, but it was a humbling experience.
"Our guys are used to other things," Myszka said. "They're used to working their civilian jobs. They're working with things that are not health care related. It's amazing that our guys have great resiliency. They're very good problem solvers. They're very good with taking something. They see it. It's demonstrated to them. They can accomplish the task."
They official final day of their time at Hillview is May 8. After that, the guardsmen will continue their training to receive full CNA certification by the start of July.