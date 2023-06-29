 Skip to main content
WI State budget gets GOP greenllight

The Wisconsin State budget advanced this week with the Senate approving a plan that cuts income tax as well as a piece of the University of Wisconsin's budget.

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Wisconsin state budget has cleared the senate and is currently in the state assembly. Parts of the budget have bi-partisan support, including the state's shared revenue program, funding for roads and eliminating a personal property tax for small businesses originally created back in the 1830's.

Budget One

As it's currently proposed, the University of Wisconsin system budget would lose $32 million from it's budget.

"I'm proud that we continue to prove that we can make investments in key areas like infrastructure while at the same time pass historic tax cuts," said Republican State Senator Patrick Testin, 24th District. "We passed the largest income tax cut in state history."

However, Democratic State Senator Brad Pfaff, 32nd District, was critical of how that tax cut broke down, saying, "Let me be very clear, 58% of all tax filers, 1.3 million people will only get 8% of the tax relief," adding "The top 1% of the filers will receive 25% of the tax relief...I think that's wrong."

Another cut came by way of the budget of the University of Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers in favor of a $32 million decrease in funding. The joint finance committee zeroing in specifically on the university diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"What we did was take that money that goes toward D.E.I. programs and put it into a joint finance committee supplement budget fund," said Testin. "We want to basically do a reset and make sure those funds go to key areas that deal with work force training."

But taking away money from the UW System is what Pfaff cited as a problem. "This is a conversation that we as a state need to have," Pfaff said. "What kind of commitment are we going to continue to have when it comes to education."

An April 2023 report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum shows Wisconsin ranked 43rd in the nation when it comes to public funding.

If the Republican controlled assembly passes the budget plan, it will then go to Governor Tony Evers.

