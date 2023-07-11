WI trades exams now offered in Spanish

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW)- In an effort to help combat the shortage of labor in the trades, starting July 11 the Department of Safety and Professional Service (DSPS) will offer Wisconsin trades exams in Spanish.
DSPS Division Administrator and Division of Policy Development Sarah Barry said there is a growing need for the language option.
All 40 exams offered by DSPS will have the language option. Some of the exams include trade work for plumbing and welding.
"Making these exams available in Spanish directly invests in Wisconsin's workforce and economic development by providing another inclusive option for people that are becoming certified in the trades leading to family supporting jobs," Barry said.
There are five testing locations for DSPS located in DeForest, Pewaukee, Wausau, Appleton and Eau Claire.
You can learn more on how to schedule an exam here.