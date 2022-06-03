WIAA State Track Meet brings more than just athletes to La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 2022 WIAA State Track and Field Championships officially kicked off Friday morning.
The state meet does more than just bring in roughly 3,000 of the state's top high school track athletes, it also brings over 21,000 visitors to La Crosse.
Director of Sports and Events at Explore La Crosse Jeremiah Burish said that it helps grow the La Crosse economy as visitors spend time and money at hotels, restaurants around the area.
Exposing people to the region may prompt them to make a return visit.
"It's a different topography," Burish said. "We see a lot of ripple effect with future visits because of it as do some attractions and outdoor recreations."
The state track meet concludes Saturday evening.