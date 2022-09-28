"Wild Kingdom" visits elementary students in La Crescent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Students at La Crescent-Hokah Elementary got a surprise visit from some friends in the animal kingdom Wednesday during a special assembly.
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom brings a wide array of animals from Nebraska to showcase at several locations, with the Coulee Region being their latest stop.
The animals students got to see include:
- Cocoa Bean the kinkajou
- Zeus the black and white tegu
- Cricket the red kangaroo
- Bomani the African serval cat
- Snickers the boa constrictor
- Captain Crunch the American alligator
- Iago the Eurasian eagle-owl
One of the presenters, Jillian Lenz, says that the animals enjoy the spotlight as much as the children in the audience.
“Our animal ambassadors love getting a chance to come out and show the kids some really cool things about themselves and get to meet the kids as well," Lenz said. "Our kangaroos absolutely love it. They are 100% people watchers. They love to always just see what is going on, what’s around and meeting new people all the time.”
While "Wild Kingdom" has been to La Crescent before, it hasn't happened since before the pandemic. Principal Jeff Copp says that being able to gather and bring guests inside the school is a welcome return.
"At the end of school last year, we were having in person assemblies," Copp said. "This is the first time we've had 'Wild Kingdom' back here since I think 2018. It's been really good to have the whole school together this early in the school year and have kids age PreK-4th really enjoying a learning experience together."
The next gathering of La Crescent-Hokah Elementary students will be on Friday for an outdoor assembly to celebrate the Great Green Run and Roll.