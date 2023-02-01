Wildlife conservation experts gather in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several experts on the environment are in La Crosse this week who all share something in common.
Those in attendance are part of The Wildlife Society's Wisconsin Chapter. Most of the Badger State's 400 members traded knowledge at it's annual winter meeting at the Radisson Hotel. The entire organization has 12,000 members nationwide.
The organization was founded in 1937 to help inspire, empower and enable wildlife professionals to keep doing the work that motivates them.
National Wildlife Society CEO Ed Arnett says it takes a lot of work to spread their message.
"We have training programs," Arnett said. "We do government relations work on policy aspects of wildlife conservation and management. A whole suite of things to help professionals do their jobs, which is to sustain wildlife populations and their habitats."
The Wisconsin chapter is celebrating 50 years of work for the Wildlife Society. Ken Pemble, the newly elected statewide president, says a lot has changed during that time.
"This chapter formed 50 years ago in 1972," Pemble said. "Things weren't good then. Things are getting better. Conservation is an optimist's pursuit. It's easy to take the doom and gloom look, but things can and will get better. This is an entire group of people that actually believe that and are working towards it."
Presentations at the multi day event include climate change impacting wildlife as well as the effects of white nose syndrome in bats.