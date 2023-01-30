WinCraft production in Super Bowl merch in full swing

WINONA, Wis. (WXOW)- The stage is set for Super Bowl LVII with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, and WinCraft is in their hurry-up offense to get memorabilia into the hands of retailers and fans.
Senior Project Manager of WinCraft Heidi Peterson said the two teams have well established fan basis in the NFL, so the demand around the country is high.
WinCraft produces various items such as can coolers, wall decals, pennants and more.
When the NFL Conference Champs were crowned Sunday night, the WinCraft team worked through Sunday night in preparation for their busiest week of the year. However, planning for the Super Bowl happens months in advance.
"Our team started last fall planning for the Super Bowl and we receive all of the art graphics and our team starts designing and sampling and proofing," Peterson said. "We begin all the way from concept all the way to product to here we are today."
Wincraft is entering their 56th year of NFL licensing making them the oldest in the hard good memorabilia category.