 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Lowest wind chills mostly
as low as 20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

WinCraft production in Super Bowl merch in full swing

  • Updated
  • 0

WINONA, Wis. (WXOW)- The stage is set for Super Bowl LVII with the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, and WinCraft is in their hurry-up offense to get memorabilia into the hands of retailers and fans.

WinCraft

Senior Project Manager of WinCraft Heidi Peterson said the two teams have well established fan basis in the NFL, so the demand around the country is high.

WinCraft produces various items such as can coolers, wall decals, pennants and more.

Eagles

When the NFL Conference Champs were crowned Sunday night, the WinCraft team worked through Sunday night in preparation for their busiest week of the year. However, planning for the Super Bowl happens months in advance.

"Our team started last fall planning for the Super Bowl and we receive all of the art graphics and our team starts designing and sampling and proofing," Peterson said. "We begin all the way from concept all the way to product to here we are today."

Merch

Wincraft is entering their 56th year of NFL licensing making them the oldest in the hard good memorabilia category.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you