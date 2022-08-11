Winneshiek Co. man dies in motorcycle accident

DECORAH, Iowa (WXOW) - A Nashua, Iowa man has died following a motorcycle crash on Wednesday morning in Winneshiek County.
According to the sheriff’s office, Cole Diesburg, 26, was traveling on Old Stage Road around 8 a.m. when he went off the roadway as he went around a corner. The motorcycle lost traction in the grass and gravel, eventually skidding into a ditch. Diesburg was thrown from the motorcycle.
Authorities said the person who called 9-1-1 to report the crash said CPR was in progress. Diesburg, however, was later pronounced dead at the scene by Winneshiek EMS staff.