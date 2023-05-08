Winona area firefighters douse locomotive fire

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A fire aboard a Canadian Pacific locomotive is quickly put out thanks to the efforts of Winona area firefighters Sunday afternoon.
Just past 2 p.m., Winona County 911 received a call from the Canadian Pacific Railroad that a locomotive was on fire near Minnesota City. The cargo included ethanol. Minnesota City was dispatched to the call.
When responders were sent to the location, they couldn't find the train. Canadian Pacific said the train was further south near Goodview, so Winona County dispatch paged them out.
The train was located at 6th and Martina Road in Goodview. Firefighters discovered a fire inside a compartment in the locomotive. It didn't involve any of the ethanol cars.
Firefighters put out the fire with portable fire extinguishers.
For safety of the firefighters, 6th Street was closed for a short period of time.
The scene was clear according to Winona County Emergency Management by 3:22 p.m.
The photos with this story are from that department.
Besides those two fire departments, Goodview Fire and Rescue, Winona County Sheriff's Office, Goodview Police, Winona Police, Minnesota State Patrol, and CP Rail Police all responded to the scene.