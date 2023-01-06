Winona Area Public Schools finalizes referendum questions

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) board approved two referendum questions during Thursday night's meeting.
The first question asks voters to invest $72.5 million for classroom and building improvements to the district's schools.
Included in that is addressing accessibility issues at the elementary schools. They're also looking to remodel unused classrooms at the Winona Area Learning Center into a fitness and activity space.
Question two asks voters for $21.7 million for improvements to extracurricular spaces. It would include the addition of a gymnasium in the high school and accessible locker rooms. The music area would also be remodeled.
For a $200,000 household, the tax increase for question one is $177 per year. If question two passes, the yearly increase would be about $77.
Residents will vote on the questions on April 11. The first question must be passed before question two can pass.
