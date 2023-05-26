Winona Area Public Schools name two superintendent finalists

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Two finalists are named for the superintendent's position for Winona Area Public Schools.
The district said that both finalists are from southeastern Minnesota.
The two are:
Bradley Berzinski who is currently a principal at St. Charles Public Schools.
Angi McAndrews, a principal for the Rochester Public Schools.
Winona's school board plans to conduct its final interviews with the two candidates at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31. They'll take place at the Winona Senior High School Learning Commons at 901 Gilmore Avenue in Winona. The interviews are open to the public but won't be livestreamed.
The district is planning on having the new superintendent begin on July 1.