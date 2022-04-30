Winona bookstore celebrates Independent Bookstore Day just after a year since opening

WINONA, Min. (WXOW) -- Paperbacks and Pieces celebrated Independent Bookstore Day in Winona Saturday.
Located on Mankato St., Paperbacks and Pieces is one of the oldest and largest bookstores in Winona with more than 40,000 books in store.
Owner Shannon Doberstein, also celebrated one year in the book business after changing her career path just over a year ago when her and her husband bought the bookstore.
Paperbacks and Pieces celebrated with more than 900 other independent bookstores Saturday with deals, raffles and free books and balloons for kids.
"I'm going to have an additional 10% off storewide; that's everything in the store, not just books," Doberstein said. "Then we are going to have giveaways as well of our own items and we're going to have five different local authors in-house at different time slots signing, selling and talking to customers as they come in."
Doberstein's bookstore carries gently used books, new books, candles, purses, a Minnesota soda and hosts puzzle exchanges.
The store accepts books for in-store credit, orders books and even has books to rent.
Doberstein says the store's success has a lot to do with upping their social media presence.
"We've had customers come in and say I thought something was different, there's lots of posts going on," Doberstein said. "I try to be on Facebook at least four to five times a day."
She added that she created a new Instagram account and new website for the store.
Doberstein said she prepared for Independent Bookstore Day doing Facebook Lives every day.
To keep up to date on future events at Paperbacks and Pieces visit the website.