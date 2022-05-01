Winona community comes together to help children in Ukraine

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Volunteers and community members gathered at Wesley United Methodist Church for a benefit concert Sunday afternoon.
All of the proceeds raised from the benefit concert go to UNICEF to help children in Ukraine.
Only asking for freewill donations, the benefit also had a Ukrainian egg auction and a bake sale.
Receiving help from the high school, the church space, food and the hand-painted Ukrainian eggs being donated organizer and volunteer Patti Darbo said it truly was the community just trying to help.
"It's amazing. It's amazing the energy and it's just to striking to me how many good people there are everywhere and how we want to do something meaningful," Darbo said. "We don't know quite what that is but we believe today is at least a step in the right direction. That we can unite and help in some way."
Also donating their time, the bands that played at the event: a clarinet quartet The Winds in the Bluffs, a female folk quartet Wildflower and The Kyiv Kombo a saxophonist and pianist.
Darbo said that if people wish to donate to the cause beyond the benefit concert they can make donations on UNICEF's website or mail checks with the memo Cafe Congo/Ukraine to First Congregational Church at 161 W. Broadway, Winona, MN 55987.
Darbo said that at least $4,000 was collected from the event and that "one person was so moved" they anonymously matched the total, so more than $8,000 is being donated to UNICEF.