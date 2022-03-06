Winona community shows support for Ukraine

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Nearly 100 community members gathered at the student led demonstration Sunday, in a show of support for Ukraine.
The forming Winona Senior High School (WSHS) club, United, wanted to do something that would show their support for those in Ukraine and speak out against the actions of the Russian government.
They started planning the community demonstration just a few days prior.
Nearly 100 people showed up to the event, recalling memories of times spent in Ukraine, or with Ukrainians, as well as sharing updates from those in Ukraine.
A WSHS student said that the show of support from the community was everything.
"I know of people who live in Ukraine and we've been hearing a lot about it in classes and on the news," WSHS junior Freyja Wolfe said. "The refugees, the blood being spilt and the imperialism. We just wanted to find a way to show our support and show that we see them and that we stand with them; we don't agree with anything the Russian government and Putin is doing."
Holding signs and votives and gathered under the statue of Princess Winona people of all ages sang "Let There be Peace on Earth."