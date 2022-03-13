Winona community shows their support for Ukraine

WINONA, MN. (WXOW)- The Winona community held a vigil at Windom Park Sunday evening to show their support for Ukraine.
The event was organized by a Winona High School student with her group she co-founded called United.
The group hosted events for the support of Ukraine in the past.
This time around, Co-Founder Carly Decker wanted to try something new to have her message heard by many more by taking the vigil to the streets.
"Last week we just stood around the statue and just had and open mic" Decker continued, "but this time we are hoping that the town can see our posters and what we are trying to say to just show that we support Ukraine."
United also raised money from donations during the vigil, and all proceeds will be donated to humanitarian efforts for aid to Ukraine.