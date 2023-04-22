Winona conference offers support for caregivers

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in
rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major
flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN
to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April
26 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and on or after April 29th south
of La Crosse. There could be an extended crest south of La Crosse.
This is dependent upon the amount or precipitation that falls late
next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 530 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:15 PM CDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in moderate
flooding for Galesville and minor flooding for Black River Falls
this weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 545 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:00 PM CDT Saturday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening and continue falling to 8.8 feet Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.4 feet on 06/08/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Winona conference offers support for caregivers

  • Updated
Connecting Caregivers

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) – Caregivers in the Winona area had the chance to locate resources available to them at the first Connecting Caregivers event at Winona Senior High School.

Acting on an idea from Miss Winona, Mikaela Mohr, Winona Health organized the event to present resources, share ideas and offer support for caregivers of all kinds in one place.

caregiver event.jpg

Saturdays event featured 18 vendors, three breakout sessions and a keynote from Mohr, who served as a caregiver while her mother was going through breast cancer treatments.

Katrice Sisson, Manager of Community and Donor Relations with Winona Health, said organizers wanted to offer something to help caregivers, but chose to go with a manageable number of vendors with the goal of adding more in future years.

Sisson said Winona is a community known for coming together to offer help when someone is in need so putting together an event like this was a natural.

“Our goal was to be proactive about this and not reactive,” she said. “We want caregivers to have all of the tools in their pocket. They may not need them now when they aren’t going through a crisis but when they are in crisis or someone they know is in crisis, they’ll have those tools they there when they need them.”

Connecting caregivers.jpg

Scattered throughout the school cafeteria were booths where caregivers could visit with representatives about resources they may need. There were also pamphlets, booklets and other resources caregivers could keep on hand when they need them.

Mohr was the keynote speaker for the event in which she talked about her role as a caregiver and offered advice for caregivers.

She said caregivers need to remember to take care of themselves while also caring for a loved one.

The best way to do that is to put time on the calendar to do something relaxing. Instead of calling it “me time”, Mohr said to put on the calendar exactly what you want to do.

Connecting caregiver 2.jpg

The second piece of advice is to care for your own mental health needs and allow yourself to release whatever emotions you may have.

