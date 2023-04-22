Winona conference offers support for caregivers

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) – Caregivers in the Winona area had the chance to locate resources available to them at the first Connecting Caregivers event at Winona Senior High School.
Acting on an idea from Miss Winona, Mikaela Mohr, Winona Health organized the event to present resources, share ideas and offer support for caregivers of all kinds in one place.
Saturdays event featured 18 vendors, three breakout sessions and a keynote from Mohr, who served as a caregiver while her mother was going through breast cancer treatments.
Katrice Sisson, Manager of Community and Donor Relations with Winona Health, said organizers wanted to offer something to help caregivers, but chose to go with a manageable number of vendors with the goal of adding more in future years.
Sisson said Winona is a community known for coming together to offer help when someone is in need so putting together an event like this was a natural.
“Our goal was to be proactive about this and not reactive,” she said. “We want caregivers to have all of the tools in their pocket. They may not need them now when they aren’t going through a crisis but when they are in crisis or someone they know is in crisis, they’ll have those tools they there when they need them.”
Scattered throughout the school cafeteria were booths where caregivers could visit with representatives about resources they may need. There were also pamphlets, booklets and other resources caregivers could keep on hand when they need them.
Mohr was the keynote speaker for the event in which she talked about her role as a caregiver and offered advice for caregivers.
She said caregivers need to remember to take care of themselves while also caring for a loved one.
The best way to do that is to put time on the calendar to do something relaxing. Instead of calling it “me time”, Mohr said to put on the calendar exactly what you want to do.
The second piece of advice is to care for your own mental health needs and allow yourself to release whatever emotions you may have.