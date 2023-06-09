Winona County Attorney explains charging decisions in Fravel murder case

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - There's a reason behind the way charges were brought against the man accused of killing Madeline Kingsbury according to the Winona County Attorney.

At a news conference outside of the Winona County Courthouse, County Attorney Karin Sonneman explained why second degree murder charges were filed against Adam Fravel.

"In order to charge first degree murder, a prosecutor must present the case before a grand jury and the grand jury determines if there is probable cause to support an indictment for first degree murder," she said.

Sonneman went on to say, "Because this case remains an active and ongoing investigation, we may seek additional charges in the future."

She later explained that one of the charges dealt with intentional murder and the other unintentional murder.

Again, she said, based on the fact that they can't bring first degree murder charges against Fravel, "We can charge those two and based on the evidence that we felt we could prove, with certainty from our perspective, beyond a reasonable doubt, those are the most serious charges that we can charge now. The difference between those is that the individual's conduct was intentional to cause the death of a person. The other is that they're actions unintentionally caused the death of a person."

Sonneman didn't talk about other specifics of the case including how Kingsbury died.

A Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokesperson said later that the medical examiner determined the manner of death for Kingsbury was homicide and homicidal violence. The medical examiner said in the criminal complaint that a knotted towel was wrapped around Madeline's head and neck.

Fravel is scheduled to return to court on July 20. Bond was set at $2 million, or $1 million with conditions that included no contact with Kingsbury's parents or siblings. He would be allowed to have contact with his children if he is released on bail.