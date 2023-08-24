 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 101.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau and Adams Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Winona County driver survives getting hit by train

  • Updated
  • 0
wrecked car

A train struck a car in Winona County just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning. And the driver walked away.

WINONA Minn. (WXOW) – A train struck a car in Winona County just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

And the driver walked away.

wrecked car 2

The train hit the SUV by Swan Lane where it crosses the railroad tracks that run parallel to Highway 14 in the Richmond Township between Dakota and Winona

The driver, Jerome Kwasek tells WXOW that he's OK right now following the collision with his vehicle. 

He said he was pulling out of his driveway when the train struck the front of his SUV.

Believe it or not, he was actually on his way to get a lottery ticket. 

He said he's been crossing the tracks by his home for 35 years without any kind of incident before today.

Authorities are still on scene investigating the crash.

News 19 will have more from Kwasek tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you