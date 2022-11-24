Winona County Habitat for Humanity receives Otto Bremer Trust Award

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County was awarded a $60,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust for general operating costs.
The $60,000 grant will allow Habitat to increase the amount of home construction in the county.
Executive director Amanda Hedlund said the hope is to make a difference in a county that needs more affordable housing.
"According to the Minnesota Housing Partnership, we are short 1,000 units of affordable housing for extremely low-income individuals in Winona County," Hedlund said. "This is something that requires housing for the homeless, we need transitional housing with services, we need entry-level ownership, and we need move-up housing so there's more turn in the market."
With the grant, the non-profit is expanding the construction team which will help with the additional construction. It also will aid in the construction of those homes.
"We will be building those 11 homes in St. Charles coming up. 10 of them will be organized as twin homes - like little townhomes and we'll build a single-family home up there," Hedlund said. "We also have some land in Winona and are looking at increased housing production here in Winona County. We have a goal of building two homes a year at the same time as doing our repair program."
The repair program helps low-income seniors and those living with disabilities by helping make their homes safer - which includes installations of wheelchair ramps and grab bars.
Hedlund said they've already repaired 40 homes this year and are hoping to help even more people.
Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is accepting applications to become a homeowner in St. Charles until December 15.