Winona County Historical Society hosted a free open house

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona County Historical Society welcomed the community Sunday for the first open house in more than two years.
The open house is an opportunity for those without memberships to tour the center and the archives, participate in activities, and gain insight into future projects without paying for admission.
Executive Director, Carrie Johnson, said that educating communities on its history is important everywhere.
"If you don't know the history of the location that you live, you really don't have a strong understanding of where you're at," Johnson said. "I think if you can look into your community and see what was there before including the people and the places - I think we can kind of appreciate where we are today and the idea of building a community that we all can be proud of is also really important."
Pre-pandemic, the Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) had hosted the free event frequently but this year they have added a new feature.
Guests to the center were able to meet local organizations that the WCHS has partnered with, such as River Arts Alliance, Minnesota Marine Art Museum and Project Fine.
They have also partnered with We Are Water, a traveling exhibit that educates and digs deeper into water issues throughout the state.
In celebration of World Water Day (March 22), the WCHS has extended free admission through the 22 featuring the traveling exhibit.
Visit the WCHS website for more information about future events and exhibits.