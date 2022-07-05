Winona County Historical Society hosts non-traditional learning experiences

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- The summer series, History on the River, took people up and down the Mississippi River while learning about various topics in the Driftless area.
History on the River was put on by the Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) in conjunction with Winona State University (WSU) to offer alternative learning opportunities to the community.
People from all over were able to ride WSU's boat, the Cal Fremling. The boat was named after the late Dr. Calvin Fremling who was a WSU biology professor and author.
History on the River hostess Taylor Laur said having learning opportunities like these are important to the community.
"It's so important to learn about history because we learn about viewpoints that are different from our own. We learn about things that we might have not known about at all any other way," Laur said. "How often to you get to go on a cruise and learn about the drinks that made Wisconsin famous and the beer brewing industry. That's not something they're going to teach you in history class."
June's cruise saw author and brewery historian Doug Hoverson, who talked about the significance of breweries in the area.
“It captures the history of immigration, it captures military history, it captures business history, it captures the history of the role of women," Hoverson said. "There are a lot of ways in which beer and its advertising either reflects society or sometimes hints at some of the changes that might be coming."
The 2022 summer series looks at Irish heritage, geology, wildlife along the river among a few other topics.
The 90-minute cruise costs $35 for WCHS members or $45 for the public; WCHS offers season passes and has a wait list for this season's cruises.
Visit the WCHS's website for more information about the cruises.
WSU's website offers insight into the Cal Fremling.