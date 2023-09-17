 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winona County holds new jail tours

  • Updated
  • 0
jail tours

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) – Community members in Winona were given the chance to see the new county jail.

Tours of the jail took place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon lasting 70 to 90 minutes.

The event allowed people to look at the 28 million dollar facility and ask questions at different stations throughout the tour.

Sheriff Ron Ganrude expressed what the new jail gives the Sheriff’s office that the old jail did not.

"You go from a 38 bed jail to an 80 bed jail,” Ganrude said. “We're going to open it at 53 with the ability to double bunk if we got that high up to 80."

Sheriff Ganrude also mentioned that the new jail will save time and expenses because the county will not longer have to transport inmates to neighboring counties.

"The old jail was a 72 hour holding facility,” he said. “If the judge said that they need to be held, we had to send them somewhere else at 65 dollars a day per person.”

Sheriff Ganrude also said that he looks forward to being able to bring back the Huber program in Winona County, which allows inmates to have privileges that enable them to leave the jail during the day for work or school. They must return to the jail afterwards.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 