Winona County holds new jail tours

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) – Community members in Winona were given the chance to see the new county jail.
Tours of the jail took place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon lasting 70 to 90 minutes.
The event allowed people to look at the 28 million dollar facility and ask questions at different stations throughout the tour.
Sheriff Ron Ganrude expressed what the new jail gives the Sheriff’s office that the old jail did not.
"You go from a 38 bed jail to an 80 bed jail,” Ganrude said. “We're going to open it at 53 with the ability to double bunk if we got that high up to 80."
Sheriff Ganrude also mentioned that the new jail will save time and expenses because the county will not longer have to transport inmates to neighboring counties.
"The old jail was a 72 hour holding facility,” he said. “If the judge said that they need to be held, we had to send them somewhere else at 65 dollars a day per person.”
Sheriff Ganrude also said that he looks forward to being able to bring back the Huber program in Winona County, which allows inmates to have privileges that enable them to leave the jail during the day for work or school. They must return to the jail afterwards.