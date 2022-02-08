Winona County Sheriff's Office investigating St. Charles area assault of juvenile

ST. CHARLES, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in the assault of a juvenile near St. Charles earlier this month.
In a statement from the sheriff's office, it said the assault happened just outside the city limits of St. Charles on February 3. The statement said "the incident involved a juvenile and the use of social media by the suspect."
The suspect is described as an adult male, unknown age, with brownish skin, no beard, no visible tattoos, approximately 5'09" to 6-feet tall, muscular and heavy set, with medium length straight dark hair, and wearing dark framed glasses. At the time of the assault the suspect was driving a small dark colored car with leather interior. The suspect may possibly also have a red pick-up as well.
The statement also asks parents to talk to their children about the safe use of social media and not to give out any personal information.
Winona Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information related to this incident that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect.
Anyone with information can call 507-457-6350 or the Winona County Sheriff's Office at 507-457-6368.