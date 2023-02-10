Winona County Sheriff's Office looking for help in rural shooting investigation

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona County Sheriff's Office is looking into a shooting incident that happened on Thursday in the rural part of the county.
The sheriff's office said it happened at a home in the area around County Roads 7 and 12 east of Ridgeway.
A person returning home found a bullet hole in the side of the residence. They then found the spent bullet inside the home. They then contacted the sheriff's office.
No time was given on when the shot was fired into the home.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have information to contact either the sheriff's office or Winona Area Crime Stoppers. They said a cash reward would be offered for information that led to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.