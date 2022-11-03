Winona County Treatment Court celebrates a graduation from the program

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona County Treatment Court works with individuals to break the cycle of substance abuse and criminal activity. Thursday afternoon, the program celebrated the graduation of Jeremy Polus.
Winona County Treatment Court (WCTC) coordinator Carin Hyter called the program a second chance.
It's an opportunity for individuals facing prison time, to work towards a sober and healthy life as productive members of the community.
"That includes community service, they have almost 100 hours they need to do throughout," Hyter said. "I can't say enough about how mental health therapy is so integrated into our program and that's incredibly important."
With the right tools and support, the hope is to keep these individuals from going back in jail.
"Drugs and alcohol is a major problem for a lot of people and getting them in a program like this and keeping them clean is obviously very beneficial to them but also their families," Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said. "We don't want people to keep coming back to jail - once is plenty. If we can break the cycle that would be great. I've seen it over and over again in the last 10 years with the program."
Thursday afternoon, WCTC celebrated another success with the graduation of Jeremy Polus.
"I feel the peace and joy that I never had when I was using. I'm recovering everything that was important to me before I started using [drugs] like I did," Polus said. "Today, I've got all four of my kids here."
At 748 days sober and more than two years participating in the program, Polus' journey through treatment court has been an inspiration to many.
"To see his success as an adult now after 20 plus years, I think that alone is inspiring but in the other hand it's Jeremy's personality that's inspiring," Hyter said. "He really radiates joy and he radiates hope."
"I'm so happy and content and joyful for what I have right now," Polus said after having a courtroom full of support to help celebrate this major milestone.
Now, Polus will work to stay sober in the After Care Program.
A total of 44 individuals have successfully graduated from the program to date. Which is higher than the national average according to Ganrude.
