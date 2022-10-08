Winona event raises money for cancer patients

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) – Unlike La Crosse’s Steppin’ Out In Pink event that was rained out last month, organizers of Saturday’s Think Pink Color Fun Run kicked off their event under a cloudless sky and a crowd that was larger than expected.
The event, held on the banks of Lake Winona, not only raised money for the Winona Health Breast Cancer Fund, it was a chance to honor those who have survived cancer and to remember those who were taken by the disease.
Miss Winona Mikaela Mohr, whose mother was a two-time cancer survivor, helped organize the event that featured a wide range of activities. The walk/run was the highlight of the day with a group of walkers making their way around the lake to remember loved ones who fought the disease.
For those looking for more activity, there was a fun run that included the option of passing through 10 color splash stations that left runners bedecked in bright colors from head to toes.
As the event kicked off, Mohr said she was overwhelmed by the number of people who came out to take part.
After having fewer than 60 people participate in 2021, there were more than 350 at Saturday’s event.
“It’s really cool to see a lot of work come to life,” Mohr said. “Our sponsors, our committee, our team, Winona Health’s support – it’s been phenomenal. I mean, it’s really cool. It’s honestly (made me) kind of speechless.”
Before the race kicked off, youngsters were entertained with games, a bouncy house, cotton candy and more. There were relay races involving mascots for Winona area schools, the Little Warrior Drumline and more.
Mohr said the fund is available to anyone in the Winona County area who may need financial assistance with wigs, gas and grocery gift cards, at-home chemo kits and more.