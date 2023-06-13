 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winona Health hosts parade in parking lot, spreading joy and cheer for residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Winona Health hosts parade in parking lot, spreading joy and cheer for residents

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Lake Winona Manor, an assisted living community, came alive today as residents organized a delightful parade that weaved through the parking lot. The heartwarming event brought smiles, joy, and a sense of community spirit to the elderly residents and staff.

Winona Health hosts parade in parking lot, spreading joy and cheer for residents

The Lake Winona Manor parade brings residents, families, and caregivers together to enjoy a community tradition. This fun-filled event is for all to enjoy, but its intent is to bring joy to those who find it too challenging to travel to other area parades. So Winona Health brought the parade to them.

Winona Health hosts parade in parking lot, spreading joy and cheer for residents

"I think it's just them getting outside. Getting outside enjoying the beautiful weather and doing something their not used to. A lot of times they are kind of stuck inside so it's nice to get out and socialize with others, see different community members. A lot of them recognize other people in the community so it's really, really beneficial to just get outside and enjoy the community", says Jordan Ziolkowski, Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, Winona Health.

Winona Health hosts parade in parking lot, spreading joy and cheer for residents

The parade had all sorts of entertainment for the parade-goers such as clowns, classic cars, a drum line, and various animals. Among those animals were dogs, ducks, chickens, horses, and a pig named Brutus that can do tricks.

Winona Health hosts parade in parking lot, spreading joy and cheer for residents

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Recommended for you