Winona Health hosts parade in parking lot, spreading joy and cheer for residents

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Lake Winona Manor, an assisted living community, came alive today as residents organized a delightful parade that weaved through the parking lot. The heartwarming event brought smiles, joy, and a sense of community spirit to the elderly residents and staff.
The Lake Winona Manor parade brings residents, families, and caregivers together to enjoy a community tradition. This fun-filled event is for all to enjoy, but its intent is to bring joy to those who find it too challenging to travel to other area parades. So Winona Health brought the parade to them.
"I think it's just them getting outside. Getting outside enjoying the beautiful weather and doing something their not used to. A lot of times they are kind of stuck inside so it's nice to get out and socialize with others, see different community members. A lot of them recognize other people in the community so it's really, really beneficial to just get outside and enjoy the community", says Jordan Ziolkowski, Therapeutic Recreation Specialist, Winona Health.
The parade had all sorts of entertainment for the parade-goers such as clowns, classic cars, a drum line, and various animals. Among those animals were dogs, ducks, chickens, horses, and a pig named Brutus that can do tricks.