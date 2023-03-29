Winona Health's simulation lab offers hands-on, lifelike trainings

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- Winona Health hosted an open house Wednesday for its new simulation lab, showing how both medical professionals and community members can get lifelike training.
Late last fall, Winona Health opened the doors to the lab, offering a place to refine and learn medical skills on manikins.
The lab is made up of five high-fidelity manikins - an adult male (SimMan), a pregnant woman (SimMom), a geriatric adult, a newborn (SimNewB), and a young child (SimJunior).
With these manikins, a wide variety of educational opportunities and medical scenarios can happen.
"With a SimMan, I can come in the door and SimMan is going to do everything," Winona Health Director of Learning and Development Karla Eppler said. "They're going to observe they're not breathing or they're blue or they're complaining of something. They can just really start their skills organically. It's not me feeding them that information."
She added that having a simulation lab of this caliber is uncommon for community hospitals like Winona Health.
All five of the manikins can help with everyday tasks like intubation, starting an I.V. and inserting a catheter. The manikins can also help prepare caregivers for life-threatening scenarios, according to Winona Health simulation lab technician Courtney Wieser.
"[SimMom] is a manikin that actually can deliver a baby. She can do more complicated things like shoulder dystocia, breached delivery, sunny-side up, post-partum hemorrhage, inverted uterus, Preeclampsia scenarios," Wieser said. "We can practice them and let's make our caregivers better so that if they do happen in real life, to a patient, we can just be spot on and really give that patient the care that they need."
The simulation lab isn't just for those working within the hospital, the community can utilize the space as well.
"We have hosted the Chamber of Commerce here to do CPR and AED training," Winona Health Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Lamberty said. "We host Winona Area Fire Department and Winona Area Ambulance to do their training so that they have more real-life hands-on experience. So it really is a benefit for both Winona Health and our community."
For those looking to schedule training, email cwieser@winonahealth.org.