Winona Jazz Trio raised money for local non-profit at monthly Jazz Jam

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- H3O, a jazz trio, raised money for Winona County Warming Center during the monthly Jazz Jam at Island City Brewery.
For years, the father and son jazz trio has been playing at various events from corporate events to the Winghaven Pizza Farm.
H30 started the Jazz Jams about four years ago, shortly after Island City Brewery opened; Jazz Jam happens every third Sunday from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Brewery goers can listen and request songs or even sing or play with the band.
Last spring, the band founder, Eric Heukeshoven, approached Island City Brewery to hold fundraisers during the Jazz Jams that the band and the brewery would match.
"When we first started talking about doing this and incorporating a fundraiser into the monthly Jazz Jam, I made a list just of Winona County non-profits," Heukeshoven said. "Even just local city non-profits ad there were things on there that I hadn't even thought about. I thought do we ever hear about them getting funds?"
Each month, the band selects a new non-profit through community nominations.
Heukeshoven said they have donated more than $8,000 in the past year.
To nominate a non-profit of the month visit www.H3Ojazz.com