 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...An Extended Period Of Snow And A Wintry Mix Monday Into Tuesday...

.A winter storm is expected to bring a messy wintry mix of
precipitation to the area Monday into Tuesday. Precipitation will
move in Monday with a wintry mix expected south of Interstate 94
with mainly snow to the north. The wintry mix could produce some
minor ice accumulations and create hazardous travel conditions,
especially on untreated surfaces. The wintry mix is expected to
continue Monday night into Tuesday for areas mainly south of
Interstate 90 with some ice accumulations of one to two tenths of
an inch possible.

North of the wintry mix, mainly snow will occur with storm total
accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Most of this snow is
expected to fall Tuesday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

&&

Winona Jazz Trio raised money for local non-profit at monthly Jazz Jam

  • Updated
  • 0
Island City Jazz Jam .jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- H3O, a jazz trio, raised money for Winona County Warming Center during the monthly Jazz Jam at Island City Brewery.

For years, the father and son jazz trio has been playing at various events from corporate events to the Winghaven Pizza Farm.

H30 started the Jazz Jams about four years ago, shortly after Island City Brewery opened; Jazz Jam happens every third Sunday from 2:30-5:30 p.m. 

Brewery goers can listen and request songs or even sing or play with the band. 

Island City Jazz Jam H3O.jpg

Last spring, the band founder, Eric Heukeshoven, approached Island City Brewery to hold fundraisers during the Jazz Jams that the band and the brewery would match. 

"When we first started talking about doing this and incorporating a fundraiser into the monthly Jazz Jam, I made a list just of Winona County non-profits," Heukeshoven said. "Even just local city non-profits ad there were things on there that I hadn't even thought about. I thought do we ever hear about them getting funds?"

Island City Jazz Jam H3Ojpg

Each month, the band selects a new non-profit through community nominations. 

Heukeshoven said they have donated more than $8,000 in the past year. 

To nominate a non-profit of the month visit www.H3Ojazz.com

Tags

Recommended for you