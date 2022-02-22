 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...Some Waves of Heavier Winter Precipitation This Morning...

.A wintry mix of precipitation was found across the area this
morning. Mainly snow was found in southeast Minnesota and
northeast Iowa...with occasionally a mix of sleet. South of
Interstate 90, freezing rain and sleet were falling and ice
accumulations were occurring.

As the day progresses, expect waves of precipitation with a change
over to mostly snow. Ice accumulations will be highest across
southwest Wisconsin, especially far southern Grant county, up to
two-tenths of an inch. Snow amounts will be light in most areas,
with 1-3 inches near and northwest of a Rochester, Minnesota to
Medford, Wisconsin line.

Travel will be challenging today, especially off of the main
roads. Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be slick.
Exercise caution, take it slow, and adjust travel plans
accordingly.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa,
511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin.

Winona man charged in death of Winona State student

  Updated
court gavel 9.jpg

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A Winona man makes a court appearance on Tuesday on charges surrounding the death of a Winona State student in a traffic crash over the weekend. 

Adam Anderson-mug shot-022222.jpg

35-year-old Adam Anderson was in Winona County Court on Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Criminal Vehicular Operation charges related to the death of Hannah Goman.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Anderson was driving his truck the wrong way on Highway 61 early Saturday morning. Goman was one of three people in a car. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 43. Goman was taken to a Winona Health where she later died. Two others in the car had non-life threatening injuries. 

Anderson and a passenger in his truck, Trena Lynn Anderson, were unhurt in the crash according to the state patrol. 

The criminal complaint for Anderson said that a Minnesota State Trooper "smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Defendant." When the trooper tried to give a preliminary breath test at the scene of the crash, the complaint said the "Defandant refused, saying he "probably shouldn't".

A warrant was later obtained to take a blood sample. Anderson again refused citing "it was against his religion to have his blood drawn because he was a Christian." It later took six officers to hold down Anderson to get a blood sample taken, although he didn't resist while it was being done. 

During the hearing, Judge Nancy Buytendorp set bond with conditions at $10,000 or $200,000 without conditions. Among the conditions are an alcohol monitor and that he make all future court appearances. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, Anderson remained in the Winona County Jail according to online records. 

He's due back in court on March 2. 