Winona man charged in death of Winona State student

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - A Winona man makes a court appearance on Tuesday on charges surrounding the death of a Winona State student in a traffic crash over the weekend.
35-year-old Adam Anderson was in Winona County Court on Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Criminal Vehicular Operation charges related to the death of Hannah Goman.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Anderson was driving his truck the wrong way on Highway 61 early Saturday morning. Goman was one of three people in a car. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Highway 43. Goman was taken to a Winona Health where she later died. Two others in the car had non-life threatening injuries.
Anderson and a passenger in his truck, Trena Lynn Anderson, were unhurt in the crash according to the state patrol.
The criminal complaint for Anderson said that a Minnesota State Trooper "smelled a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Defendant." When the trooper tried to give a preliminary breath test at the scene of the crash, the complaint said the "Defandant refused, saying he "probably shouldn't".
A warrant was later obtained to take a blood sample. Anderson again refused citing "it was against his religion to have his blood drawn because he was a Christian." It later took six officers to hold down Anderson to get a blood sample taken, although he didn't resist while it was being done.
During the hearing, Judge Nancy Buytendorp set bond with conditions at $10,000 or $200,000 without conditions. Among the conditions are an alcohol monitor and that he make all future court appearances.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Anderson remained in the Winona County Jail according to online records.
He's due back in court on March 2.