Winona man killed in fiery crash

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) – A Winona man is dead following a fiery collision that shut down Highway 61 in both directions for several hours Saturday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Silverado traveling southbound on Highway 61 crossed the center median into the northbound lane and crashed into a Volvo semi-truck just before 9 a.m. The impact caused the semi to catch fire.
The driver of the Silverado, a 29-year-old Winona man, died in the crash. The semi driver, a 61-year-old man from Plum City, Wisconsin, was not injured, according to the state patrol.
Traffic had to be re-routed for more than seven hours. The highway re-opened to traffic just after 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
The victim's name has not been released.