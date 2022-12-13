 Skip to main content
Winona man recognized for going above and beyond for the community

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- For helping to provide a safe and productive space for Winona children, resident Andre Bailey is honored with a special community reward. 

Home Federal Savings Bank in Winona is rewarding individuals who go above and beyond for their community with its ongoing Seed Money campaign. 

Bailey was a recent recipient of the award. He receiving $1,000 from the bank for his work. 

Bailey created the Little Warriors Drumline three years ago to give area kids a productive and safe way to spend their time. 

Andre Bailey

Photo courtesy of Kayla Piltz, Tulip Tree Studios.

Since its start, the organization has grown from playing on Menards buckets to a group of almost 100 kids ranging from six to 17 years old. 

Winona Home Federal's branch manager Amy Engrav said in a news release “Everything that Andre does for these kids is awesome and we are really excited that we could reward him with the Seed Money as a thank you for all he does. Giving back to the community is what Seed Money is all about.”

