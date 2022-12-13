Winona man recognized for going above and beyond for the community

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) -- For helping to provide a safe and productive space for Winona children, resident Andre Bailey is honored with a special community reward.
Home Federal Savings Bank in Winona is rewarding individuals who go above and beyond for their community with its ongoing Seed Money campaign.
Bailey was a recent recipient of the award. He receiving $1,000 from the bank for his work.
Bailey created the Little Warriors Drumline three years ago to give area kids a productive and safe way to spend their time.
Since its start, the organization has grown from playing on Menards buckets to a group of almost 100 kids ranging from six to 17 years old.
Winona Home Federal's branch manager Amy Engrav said in a news release “Everything that Andre does for these kids is awesome and we are really excited that we could reward him with the Seed Money as a thank you for all he does. Giving back to the community is what Seed Money is all about.”
